Smithers Town Council have voted in favour of approving a contract to Cutting Edge Projects Ltd. for improvements of Mountainview Drive and sidewalks.

The contract was awarded for $207,054.

According to a staff report, the project will begin with the reconstruction of Mountainview Drive and Glacier Street intersection.

The proposed changes will widen Mountainview Drive between Glacier Street and Pioneer Place.

According to Town Staff, this will improve pedestrian access along sections of the area as well as improve storm drainage and site grading.

The report also said the improvement will tie into right-of- way upgrades carried out by School District 54 with the new Walnut Park Elementary School.

Included in the project is also red brick sidewalk reconstruction at Broadway Avenue and Main Street.

Town staff added the cost of the project will come from five budget sources, The Glacier Street Capital Project, road paving, sidewalks and accessibility, storm operating and cash-in-lieu- of off works provided by Coast Mountain College.