Smithers locals Angelika and Peter Langen are among the recipients for the BC Achievement Community Award 2021.

According to BC Achievement, the award program recognizes the contributions of British Columbians who build better, stronger and more resilient communities.

It also added the individuals have made contributions through volunteer or professional work.

The Langens run the Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) and have dedicated their lives to wildlife rehabilitation, public education and ongoing treatment for the betterment of both wildlife and the public.

The NLWS has been a registered charity since 2001, initially funding it themselves.

According to BC Achievement, the Langens have worked with government officials to collect valuable scientific information about animals as well as hosted graduate students studying wildlife biology.

The BC Achievement Community Award is in its 18th year and will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NLWS, is currently in the process of its milk and miles event to raise money for milk for cubs and fuel and equipment costs to return the bears back into the wild.