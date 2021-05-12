Funding is being provided by the province for the ALS Society of B.C for its Project Hope.

$2 million is being given to further support patients living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to the province, Project Hope will establish an ALS research professorship in partnership with the University of British Columbia.

It added the new ALS clinician and scientist will offer patient care and further improve patient outcomes and research.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said this will lead to clinical trials for the disease to be done within the province.

“These ongoing trials will allow more British Columbians with ALS to participate in cutting edge research closer to home. For patients and their families this means less stress about having to travel where a study is being done and more opportunities to participate in research locally,” he said.

According to Dix, patients with ALS often have to attend clinical trials outside of Canada and B.C. residents can’t always attend the trials.

Chair of the ALS of BC Advocacy Committee Brad Armstrong said having the new supports is meaningful.

“I am so grateful that the provincial government and the University of British Columbia recognize the importance of providing ALS patients in the province with world class care locally,” he said.

The clinician/scientist will work out of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at the University of British Columbia.

According to Minister of Health Adrian Dix, around 400 people live with Lou Gehrig’s disease within British Columbia.