Smithers residents 18 and older (born 2003 and up) may now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

This is as the clinic and much of Northern Health is ahead of the provincial schedule.

According to the BC Centre For Disease Control, in the Smithers Local Health Area roughly 40% of adults 18 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of May 10.

Burns Lake Local Health Area residents 18 and older 80% are vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, provincially residents aged 30 and older will be able to book their vaccine appointment later Wednesday (May 12).

Residents in Houston, Burns Lake, Granisle and Southside are also being reminded that in order to book their second dose or to be on a waitlist for the first dose of a vaccine they must register on the Get Vaccinated website.