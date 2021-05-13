COVID-19 cases within the Northwest have remained low for another week.

During the period of May 2 to May 8 the Smithers Local Health Area reported three new cases of the virus.

This is compared to four cases identified in the region last week.

The Burns Lake Local Health Area saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases with one case being reported compared to three the previous week.

Both Smithers and Burns Lake have an average daily case rate of 0.1 to 5.0 cases reported per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace and Prince Rupert continue to see declines.

Terrace identified three new cases and Prince Rupert reported one new case.

The Northern Health region continues to ramp up its vaccination efforts with roughly 40% of Smithers residents 18+ being vaccinated and Burns Lake residents have an 80% vaccination rate.