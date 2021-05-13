Starting next week, ICBC will begin issuing millions of Enhanced Care refunds to eligible customers.

The auto insurer’s Enhanced Care launched on May 1st, meaning car insurance costs less.

Millions of British Columbians will receive a one-time, pro-rated refund. It will be the difference between what they paid when they last renewed their current insurance policy and the new, lower cost of Enhanced Care.​

​Customers will receive a letter explaining the amount they are being refunded.

ICBC estimates the average refund will be approximately $150.

