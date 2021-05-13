The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has approved a Partnering Agreement with CityWest.

According to a news release, the RDBN will be providing support and assistance to the internet service provider.

It added that it will be starting the process of establishing a Service for Broadband Infrastructure.

The region-wide service will allow the district to contribute to the capital costs of Broadband Infrastructure through the Federal Gas Tax Fund or other available infrastructure funds, which is expected to be established with minimal taxation.

According to the RDBN, staff and CityWest have worked collaboratively on submission on the Connecting BC Program and the Universal Broadband Fund’s for recent intakes for the region.

“We [RDBN] believe that partnering with CityWest, a company with a vision that reflects our shared goals, is the next step in our ongoing efforts to improve connectivity in the region,” said RDBN Connectivity Committee Chair Michael Riis-Christianson.

The statement also added that the Regional District believes the collaboration is a key step in developing high- speed connectivity solutions in the region.