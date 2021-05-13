For the second year in a row the Lakes District Fall Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Fall Fair Association President Naida Hazelton it was a unanimous decision to cancel for 2021 due to the rate of transmission.

Hazelton also added that the association talked about doing an online event but thought it would not fit their purpose.

She said residents have reacted to the news about the cancellation positively.

“Our fair is really special and people really like being a part of the fair and so when we told the public we had to cancel because of our fear everybody was really understanding,” Hazelton said.

Hazelton also said that leading up to the cancellation the association was stressed.

“We were really worried that it would lose its momentum but, the people of town have assured us that they have not lost interest and that they will support us in whatever we need to do,” she said.

According to Hazelton planning for the fair begins in September and the plans that were made this year will continue on for next year.

Hazelton added she is hopeful the association can host the fair next year.