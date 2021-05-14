Bulkley Valley groups have been awarded funding boosts to strengthen mental health services within the North.

The Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre has been provided over 95- thousand for its Healthy Children, Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Program.

In addition, the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is receiving almost 63 -thousand for its First Nations Engagement Capacity Building projects.

Lastly, Bulkley Valley Little Horizons Child Care has received $232,000 for renovations.

“The Northwest has experienced rapid economic growth with an increasing need for essential services. This investment from our government will expand critical services such as child care, health care, mental health and addictions counselling, supportive housing and so much more. This way we can continue to support people in our resilient and growing communities.” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

$2 million has been provided to 16 projects to support people in communities with new and expanded local services as part of the first round of funding from the Northern Healthy Communities Fund.

The projects will also increase access to mental health care and addictions counselling, expanding a variety of services provided by local and First Nations Governments and upgrades to child care and supportive housing facilities.

“Our child care centre provides a quality early learning experience for over 150 families in the Bulkley Valley community. The Northern Healthy Communities Fund project grant will help Little Horizons Child Care transform our new space to a facility that really meets our needs and supports the community.” said Director of Bulkley Valley Little Horizons, Michelle Storey.

The fund will be providing $25 million to eligible local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations that provide critical supports and services to people growing in the communities near LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink.

The funding will be received over the next five years.