Angelika Langen with the Northern Lights Wildlife Society says she is feeling overwhelmed at the fact the province has chosen her and her husband, Peter Langen as one of the recipients for the BC Achievement Community Award.

According to Langen, they had no idea they were up for the award.

Stewart resident Jennifer Larson made the nomination for the couple.

Langen said they were never told she made the nomination.

“I got a call telling us that we had been selected for this award and I was absolutely speechless,” she said.

The Langens were recognized for the work that they have done with the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers.

The society was formed in 2001 which was originally funded by themselves.

She also said it’s great to have the society in the Smithers community.

“It’s really supportive and has been for the last 30 years and we heavily rely on the community and they’re always there to help which is just wonderful,” Langen said.

According to Langen, the Northern Lights Wildlife Society was created in the 1990’s after the couple saw an article where two moose had to be euthanized due to the lack of wildlife care.

The NLWS is currently hosting its Milk and Miles event until May 31 to raise money for milk for cubs and equipment to relocate animals back into the wild.