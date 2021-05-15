A $100 bill is up for grabs for Smithers residents who participate in a local scavenger hunt.

Local, Kaitlyn Bailey created the scavenger hunt and residents can find a group of riddles.

Four riddles were released last Sunday and the other four will be released this week at different locations in town.

Bailey added once someone gets to the location in town there will be a passcode where they can enter their name into a draw.

She said she did something like this last year and wanted to share it with the community.

“A group of friends of mine last year created scavenger hunts in the spring, at the start of the pandemic because we couldn’t hang out together so it was sort of a way to meet up and it was a lot of fun,” Bailey said.

She added that if someone gets all eight of the passcodes they will be entered to win the grand prize of a $100 bill.

Bailey also said among the rules of the scavenger hunt is you must use self-propelled travel.

“I’m a proponent of getting outside and getting some exercise, some movement. I’m a believer of people doing that and I think it’s a nice way to increase people’s mood and well-being and maybe connect more,” She said.

Bailey added the response has been positive.

The full list of rules and riddles can be found on the Facebook event page.