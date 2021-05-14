494 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, 25 of which were found in the North.

This is the lowest number of cases identified in a single day since March 15th.

While the provincial numbers are declining, Northern Health’s numbers are on the rise, as the region saw 9 cases on Wednesday and 15 on Thursday.

The North now has 131 active cases.

The province’s active case count is the lowest it’s been since March 23rd, standing at 5,548 while 387 people are in hospital; 141 of whom are in ICU.

Two more people have died in BC as the provincial death toll is now 1,634.

2,393,265 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across BC, 124,880 of which are second doses.

“Today, anyone 25 and older can book their vaccine and by the end of the weekend, all adults 18 and older across B.C. will be eligible. Don’t wait until you are eligible to book. Rather, take two minutes today to register in advance to fast-track your appointment booking,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Tomorrow (Saturday), anyone ages 20 and up can book a vaccine appointment, those that have registered on the GetVaccinatedBC site can expect an email or text notification.

“As we have seen, our vaccines are working. They are protecting those who are at the highest risk and as everyone gets vaccinated, they will protect you and the people around you, too,” added Henry.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +25 (7,418)

Interior Health: +33 (11,622)

Fraser Health: +288 (80,443)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +140 (33,549)

Island Health: +8 (4,905)