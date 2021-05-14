Tourism related businesses within the Smithers area will be receiving some support by Tourism Smithers, Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Office.

According to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, different programs will be offered for the local tourism businesses.

She added there is a campaign being created for restaurant support.

Recently, the province introduced travel restrictions where B.C. residents are only allowed to travel in their regional zones if it is for non-essential travel and B.C. restaurants are serving customers through patio dining, take out or delivery.

Atrill says staycation packages are also being created for the 2021 tourism season.

“We are kind of focused at what are Smithereens going to be able to do here in case that is what we’re stuck with going forward, at the same time the staycation packages could be turned outward to say come to the Bulkley Valley and you can do these things to,” she said.

Atrill added the general thinking as of right now is hyper-local.

She also said she is still unsure how the 2021 tourism season will look like.

“We’re trying to create plans that can face local, regional and then British Columbia. I don’t think we’re going to get past that this year, If I am wrong we’ll scramble and try to get something going beyond,” Atrill said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Smithers has also launched a new website for the upcoming season.