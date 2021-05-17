Local organizations have been provided funding by the province through the Emergency Support Services (ESS) stream.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has been approved for nearly 121 thousand for Regional Team Development.

In addition, Fraser Lake has been approved for $25,000 for its Reception Centre Backup Power Project, Nearly 12-thousand was approved for New Hazelton for a Capacity Building and $50,000 for Smithers and Telkwa for the Bulkley ESS Response Development Project.

“We’re going to keep doing everything we can to support communities in being better prepared. This announcement highlights the support we’re providing in both emergency preparation and response,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice.

The ESS stream targets projects that build local emergency management capacity through volunteer recruitment, retention and training, including in-house training and the purchase of ESS equipment.

A total of 48 communities will receive a share of $1.7 million through the stream.

Meanwhile, a top up of $7.5 million to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will provide seven more local governments and First Nations communities that have had structural flood mitigation projects approved.

The funding is a part of $77 million that is provided to help communities prepare and respond to disasters.