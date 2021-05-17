School District 91 is hosting its first Share The Love Day for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

According to Director of Instruction Claire McKay, the school district wanted to mark the day for the LGBTQ community and make it a celebration.

McKay added the district wanted to make sure that the day was about celebrating the LGBTQ community.

She said the Board’s goal is honouring diversity which is also in the district’s strategic plan.

“This is a type of diversity in our schools. We want to make sure we honour this community, we want to educate and we want to celebrate,” McKay said.

She also added in the districts schools the students who are in the Gay- Straight Alliance have been organizing events for the schools.

McKay also said this year it is just a school event.

“Every school will do something, reading a story maybe or having a lesson or whatever the schools come up with, they’re very creative. So, really right now it is just a school event and there are not a lot of opportunities for the public to be involved at this point,” she said.

According to McKay, the district is looking into growing the event in the future.

The District also added in a statement that it is important for learners to feel welcome, seen and valued in school.

The statement also added 64% of LGBTQ students do not feel welcome at school.