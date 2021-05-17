Smithers RCMP continues to receive fraud complaints and calls to break, enter and thefts across the area.

On May 6, a complainant received a phone call from a man claiming to be a lawyer from Vancouver for the victim’s son.

According to police, the alleged lawyer claimed their son was in a vehicle accident while impaired and needed $5000 for bail.

Meanwhile a second male claiming to be the victim’s son called crying pleading the complainant to send the money.

Police added the victim sent $10,000 into a bank account but the victim’s son was never in an impaired driving crash.

A few days later on May 10, Smithers RCMP received another fraud complaint where the victims credit card had been compromised and charged out of Kenya.

According to police, the victim noticed her card had been charged and contacted her credit card company before more charges could occur.

Meanwhile, also on May 10 police received a report of break and enter at a business on Main Street.

Police added the culprit(s) attempted to pry open the front glass door but did not gain access to the building.

RCMP also responded to a break, enter and theft on May 11 at a business on Henry Road.

According to police, the culprit(s) were able to gain access to the building and pried open the till and took money from the cash float.

Lastly, another bike was stolen on May 5.

Smithers RCMP identified the suspect after the home owner showed police security footage.

After police received a separate call they located the bike and returned it to the owner.

Police also added charges are pending.

Meanwhile, Smithers RCMP responded to 142 new files during the period of May 6 to May 12.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes are being encouraged to call Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.