The number of suicide deaths in Northern Health has seen a bit of a dip.

According to the BC Coroners Service, our health authority went from 66 suicide deaths in 2019 to 45 last year.

So far this year, there were 11 reported in the first two months.

In BC, the number of suicide deaths has actually gone down during the pandemic.

Between April of 2020 to February of 2021, 534 suicide deaths were recorded, a decline of 76 from the previous year.

