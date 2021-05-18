A snowfall warning is in effect for the Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.

10 to 15cm of snow is expected to fall Tuesday (May 18) over the higher terrain of the Lakes District.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said it is an upper low season and the wettest time of the year.

“There’s a system kind of wrapping more and more into the south towards Ootsa and maybe up towards Burns Lake. It is warm enough now that it is melting in the valley bottom, but I wouldn’t be surprised if on higher terrain it is collecting,” he said.

According to Lundquist, when there is a system it tends to melt right away but at high elevation it will take some time to melt.

He also said with this system residents should expect cooler temperatures.

“It’s going to be closer to zero there and probably will have pretty wet snow in some places so, maybe extreme high elevation it may be a couple degrees below zero, but that’s probably not where people are hanging out too often,” Lundquist said.

He also added the temperatures Tuesday (May 18) will be the coldest it will be all week.

The snow is expected to taper off this evening.

Drivers are also being advised to be mindful of road conditions as visibility may be suddenly reduced.