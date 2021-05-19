Smithers is among communities within the Northwest to receive new child care spaces.

59 new spaces will be created at the Witsuwit’en Child and Family Centre,

The new spaces will include eight spaces for infants and toddlers, 16 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten, 15 preschool spaces and 20 school aged spaces.

In addition, 51 new spaces will be created in Kitwanga at the Wo’umxhl Simalygyex Daycare.

“We are delivering on more child care spaces here in the North so families can live full and balanced lives,” said MLA for the North Coast Jennifer Rice.

The province will be investing in more than 225 new licensed child care spaces.

Additional spaces being created within the Northwest include Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat.

The new spaces in Smithers are expected to open in early 2022.

Since 2018, 171 new child care spaces have been funded in Smithers by the province.