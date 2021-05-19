Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been added by Northern Health in Hazelton and Houston.

In Houston more clinics will be held May 21, June 3,4,10,17 and 24.

In March, as the vaccination program was ramping up, health officials opened appointments to the general public for anyone 18 and older to receive a vaccine in the two communities.

Meanwhile, Hazelton will begin more appointments for residents every second week starting on May 30.

Residents in the communities are being advised to register on the Get Vaccinated website or by phone to get an appointment.

After a resident has registered they will receive a text or email when it is their turn to book an appointment.

Northern Health is also advising residents waiting on their second dose to register as well.

Meanwhile, in communities like Granisle, Burns Lake and Southside no additional clinics have been released.

“Additional clinic days will be determined based on demand and vaccine availability,” the Northern Health website said.

Residents can register for a vaccine on the Get Vaccinated Website 24 hours a day seven days a week, call 1-833-838-2323 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week or at their local Service BC location.