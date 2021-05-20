New COVID-19 cases within the Smithers Local Health Area have remained the same for the second week in a row.

Three cases of the virus were identified in the region during the period of May 9 to 15.

This has resulted in the average daily case rate for the Smithers LHA to be 0.1 to 5.0 cases reported per 100,000 people.

In the Burns Lake Local Health Area no new cases were identified compared to one the previous week.

Meanwhile, Terrace saw a significant decline with no cases of COVID-19 being reported last week.

Prince Rupert saw a slight increase with two cases identified compared to one the previous week.