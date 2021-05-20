a man on the street stock image (supplied by: pixabay)

The province is providing three communities within the Northwest funding to create poverty reduction plans of each of their communities.

Smithers, Houston and Kitimat will each receive around $25,000.

According to a statement the municipalities will aim to understand how their specific industries, resources and rural location impacts people’s experience of poverty in their communities.

“The needs of people in northern communities are unique. We don’t always have the same services as other communities, which can impact how people experience poverty,” said MLA for Stikine Nathan Cullen.

The province also added vulnerable and low income people will be better supported.

All projects will involve key community partners, such as community-based poverty reduction organizations, people with lived experience of poverty, businesses, local First Nations or Indigenous organizations.

The projects are from the second intake of the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program, administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

Meanwhile, throughout B.C, 10 projects between 12 local governments will receive a total of almost $350,000 from the intake.