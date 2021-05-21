Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake will be provided funding for social service programs through the B.C’s Community Gaming Grants program.

In Smithers, Northern Society for Domestic Peace will receive over 32- thousand for its Domestic Peace Program, the Smithers Community Services Association will be receiving $20,000 for its Community Engagement Program and over 13 thousand for its Community Learning program.

Additionally, Houston’s Link to Learning will receive funding for two programs over 11 thousand for its Adult Literacy program and $10,000 for its Family Literacy Program.

Two organizations in Burns Lake will also be receiving funding, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society is being provided $98,000 for the Link Food Centre and The First Responders Cafe Society will receive $55,000 for its Community Outreach program.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osbourne says this funding will help local organizations provide programs that will make life better for people.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about the way we live and for some it has made it more challenging. Our government has stepped up and worked together with community organizations to ease the burden on delivering the services to people who rely on them the most,” she said.

Provincially, $61 million is being provided to 1,400 human and social service organizations.

Executive Director for the Link Scott Zayac says the gaming grant has allowed them to focus on immediate food emergencies.

“We’re able to offer a really well rounded, holistic hub of programs. Programs and services that target the underlying issues and systems that cause poverty and household insecurity,” he said.

According to the province, since 2017, 1,400 not-for- profit organizations in the human and social services sector throughout more than 160 communities have been supported by Community Gaming Grants.