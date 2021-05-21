The Northwest Fire Centre is reminding residents to be safe while burning during the long weekend.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, it is looking to be dry in the Bulkley and Nadina fire zones.

She added the BC Wildfire Service is keeping an eye on the forecast but there is no concern as of right now.

Bartos said it is important for residents to pay attention to what kind of burning they can do right now.

“If you are going to have a campfire make sure that you are extinguishing it, you have those tools, the shovel, the water and make sure it’s out and cold to the touch before you leave and also remember a campfire size is half a metre to half a metre,” she said.

Bartos also said there are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect.

“Everything is open, campfires are welcome, burning is able to take place, it’s just a matter of making sure you have all of your safety precautions in effect,” she said.

There are currently no active wildfires within the Northwest fire centre.

To report a wildfire people are asked to call the BC Wildfire Service.