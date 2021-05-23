More steps are being taken to tackle racist activity in BC.

The Province is proclaiming May 23-29, Anti-Racism Awareness Week – a chance for residents to celebrate and learn about our diverse culture.

“We stand alongside every person who has faced, or continues to face, racism in our province,” said David Eby, Attorney General.

“This week is a chance for all British Columbians to think about how we can be anti-racist, challenge our own biases, and build a stronger province on a foundation of diversity and mutual respect.”

The dates were chosen due to the anniversaries of the Komagata Maru, the murder of George Floyd, and Asian Heritage Month.

The government will work closely with community partners and Resilience BC, to promote educational opportunities and highlight tools and resources that can be used in classrooms and workplaces.

These include panel discussions, websites, books, and documentaries including one on Tuesday that centres around Asian history and anti-Asian racism.