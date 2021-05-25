A COVID-19 vaccination drop-in clinic will be held in Telkwa on Wednesday (May 25).

The clinic will be held in the evening from 4pm to 7:30pm for anyone aged 12 and older who needs their first dose at Telkwa Elementary School.

According to Northern Health, registration is not required but is recommended to make the appointment process easier.

Anyone who cannot attend is being advised to register and to book a vaccine appointment.

The health authority is also encouraging everyone to register to be notified for their second dose.

Residents are being asked to bring their care card, a mask and a loose fitting shirt for their vaccine.