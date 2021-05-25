The province saw the lowest amount of COVID-19 cases since February 1st, as BC saw 289 new cases, 4 of which were found in the North.

Northern Health now has 128 active cases, while 8 people are in hospital, 3 of whom are in ICU.

BC now has 3,782 active, 301 people are in hospital while 93 of whom are in ICU.

This comes as health officials made some announcements detailing current provincial health protocols.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,680 deaths in BC.

2,927,487 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults 18 and over in B.C., 148,580 of which are second doses.

“This means 64.6% of all adults have received their first dose or 59.8% of those 12 and older,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY HEALTH AUTHORITY:

Northern Health: +4 (7,603)

Interior Health: +35 (11,493)

Fraser Health: +176 (82,180)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 70 (33,514)

Island Health: +3 (4,838)