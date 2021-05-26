Smithers town staff have brought forward a Business Law Bylaw amendment.

This amendment would allow for a pedicab business to be located in the Town of Smithers.

According to a staff report, on March 31, a business owner submitted an application to operate a cycle taxi company within the community.

Currently, pedicabs do not fall under any of the categories within the Business Bylaw.

Among the discussion included which class of license is needed to operate a pedicab.

According to Integrated Growth and Infrastructure General Manager Mark Allen at this time a class 5 license is all that is needed.

Allen said the pedicab business would operate ten months out of the year.

“Bicycle tires do not have the same braking capabilities on ice but, who knows, maybe we’ll see studded tires on pedicabs for icy conditions. It’s just new to the Town at this point,” he said.

According to Allen, pedicabs will be required to operate on roadways only.

Mayor Gladys Atrill expressed her support for a pedicab business.

“I think this is exciting, it will be fun to see something different, kind of a new thing,” she said.

Regulations for a pedicab business include only eight pedicabs will be allowed town wide with one company being limited to three, a driver of the pedicab should not operate half hour after sunset without items listed for nighttime operations and the pedicab must be ensured.

Town Council passed first, second and third reading at Tuesday’s (May 25) council meeting.