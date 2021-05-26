Three personnel from the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) have been deployed to assist with wildfires that are burning across Manitoba.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, an Initial Attack Crew that is based within the Nadina Zone will be deployed for 19 days.

“The IA Crew travelled to Kamloops yesterday (May 25) and will travel to Manitoba today (May 26) with the rest of the BC Wildfire Service Personnel Deployed,” she said in an email.

This is as the province announced Wednesday morning 41 firefighters and two support staff from the BC Wildfire Service to assist with firefighting efforts.

“Firefighters will remain within their own ‘bubble’ and conduct operations separately from Manitoba’s firefighters,” said Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy.

Manitoba has been experiencing several wildfires that have been listed as out of control that have prompted evacuations and local states of emergencies.

Conroy added in a statement that due to the current fire statement within B.C, there are sufficient resources to respond with wildfire activity within the province.

Currently, there are no active wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre.