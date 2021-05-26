The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia have been notified of an incident resulting in injuries to three people near Terrace.

On May 23 around 6 p.m. two officers from Terrace RCMP were conducting routine patrols north along the West Kalum Forest Service Road when they encountered a single ATV allegedly speeding south.

According to police, two men and a woman were riding the ATV, who were reportedly not wearing helmets.

In a statement police also said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop and continued around the police vehicle and down the road.

Around 6:15 p.m. a single vehicle collision was reported to police and B.C. Emergency Health Services near Hart Farm.

Police say upon arrival officers found an ATV believed to be the same one.

Three people were also found to be injured, the woman was transported to a larger area hospital for treatment of possible life threatening injuries and two men were transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Terrace RCMP continue to investigate the collision and believe alcohol and speed are contributing factors.

The IIO is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the injuries.