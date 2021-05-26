The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has announced that it had another successful year in 2020.

As of May 25, over $817,000 of patronage payments have been made to credit union clients.

According to the credit union, it declared a dividend of 1.37%.

The payment has been distributed electronically to either a checking or savings account.

The credit union added normally the patronage would be sent in the mail but has changed to electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the credit union is continuing to accept applications until Friday (May 28) for its funding for Not-For Profits for its 80th birthday.