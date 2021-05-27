COVID-19 cases within the Smithers Local Health Area have increased during the May 16 to May 22 period.

10 cases were reported in the local health area compared to three identified the previous week.

This has resulted in the average daily case rate increasing as well to 5.1 to 10 cases identified per 100,000 people.

In the Burns Lake Local Health Area for the second week in a row no new cases were identified.

In addition, no cases were reported in Prince Rupert where two were identified in Terrace.

Meanwhile, as of May 24 58% of adults 18+ who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the Smithers LHA.

This is compared to Burns Lake where 61% of adults have received at least one dose.