Early Childhood Director with the Lake Babine Nation Shauna Alec has been chosen as the recipient of the 2021 Lenora Pritchard Award.

Alec runs an Early Outreach Program for children 0 until six years old throughout Lake Babine Nation.

According to Alec the program offers services on and off reserve with a total of 189 children that use the services.

She said she found out about the award on May 1 so she only had a couple of weeks to let it sink in.

“It’s more surreal than anything. But, I’m super excited to just showcase our work that me and my team are doing. It’s just nice to be recognized as Early Childhood Educators going out and all of our efforts are being paid off,” Alec said.

She added ten years ago she graduated from Aboriginal Childhood Educators.

Alec also said it’s important for Indigenous communities to be recognized especially in the remote communities.

“Number one, just being that voice and advocating for programs and services that they are very limited to, I’m happy to be the advocate,” she said.

The award was named after early child educator Lenora Pritchard who worked in many Indigenous communities, including the Lake Babine Nation.

Pritchard died in a car accident in 2009.

Meanwhile, Tara McKinnon of the Wet’suwet’en Beginning Preschool in Smithers was the recipient of the Innovation Award.

The award ceremony was held on Tuesday (May 25).

After an open call for nominations and a review by an external selection committee. 17 Child Care Award of Excellence were awarded across nine categories