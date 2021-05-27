A local Smithers church has been fined for going against public health orders.

Bethel Reformed Church hosted in-person worship indoors earlier this month resulting in a $2,300 fine by RCMP.

According to Staff Sergeant with Smithers RCMP Terry Gillespie, residents attending the service were not fined.

“We the police don’t enjoy being in the position of having to enforce it but ultimately it has to be enforced and it does fall to us so, we work in conjunction with the PHO,” he said.

According to Pastor Simon Lievaart the fine was not unexpected but the church is saddened by it.

“It is not a surprise, we knew the public health orders are clear and we were not able to work with them and it’s important to know at the church of Bethel we worked with the public health orders when they were first given in November,” he said.

Lievaart added the church will not be fighting the ticket.

He also said the church is now able to host in-person worship outside.

“It’s a step in the right direction which we’re thankful for, still we’re limited in capacity but it’s good news,” Lievaart said.

Gillespie also added an investigation is underway into two other churches within the community violating public health orders.

Churches have been hosting worship by livestream since the start of the pandemic and in person worship has been prohibited since November.