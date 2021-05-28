A group of schools in SD54 within the Smithers area have been notified of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Bulkley Valley Christian School, St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Telkwa Elementary, Ecole La Grande-ourse, Walnut Park Elementary, Muheim Elementary and Smithers Secondary were all notified of the exposure by public health officials.

The exposures occurred May 10 to May 13 according to the BCCDC.

Students and parents were asked to self- monitor until May 27.