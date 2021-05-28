Smithers residents are being invited to ride their bikes next week as Go By Bike week is underway.

According to Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Manager Sheena Miller, this is an encouraging campaign to get people out and moving.

Local events have been organized throughout the week both virtual and physically distanced, according to Miller.

She said the organization wants to see people out and moving.

“We’re still encouraging people to just get out and move and run and do whatever you can to get some exercise, log some kilometres and register on the provincial website,” Miller said.

She added the first 100 people to arrive at the Town of Smithers office will receive a grab bag.

Webinars including safety webinars and a bike maintenance webinar will be held during the week.

Miller also said Smithers per capita has the most cyclists across the province.

“Even in minus 27 we had 112 cyclists on the Go By Bike winter day last year so, I don’t expect that a little rain will slow anyone down. I think that everyone is going to be moving, cruising, even in the rain,” she said.

A schedule of events has also been released on the Smithers Bikes and Town of Smithers Facebook pages.

Go By Bike will run from May 31 until June 6.