Smithers pride has changed its celebration to online for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event will be hosted on a variety of platforms including the Smithers Pride Society website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

According to Vice President of Smithers Pride Perry Rath, in 2020 there were a variety of performers and tried to get as many local performers as possible.

He added this year there will be performances and stories.

Rath said it is primarily known as a family event.

“The idea of pride and diversity can be a part of every level of a person’s life so, there are age appropriate things for every age group like, reading stories and kids books,” he said.

Rath added it’s important for children to read books that have messages of inclusion and acceptance as they grow up.

He also said the Smithers Pride Society tries to focus on educating the public.

“Our thing is to help educate our community, educate the public on why pride is important and what misinformation is out there, it’s definitely out there, and so we need to do what we can to try to clarify a lot of that,” he said.

The event will be held Saturday from noon and will run for about an hour and a half. .