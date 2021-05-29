The Smithers Bridging Committee is bringing awareness to racism during Anti- Racism Week.

The province declared the week of May 23 to May 29 Anti- Racism week.

SBC is celebrating the week with a contest where community members take a selfie with the numerous posters that are around town and they could win prizes.

Event Coordinator Rebecca Morris said there has been an enormous increase in reporting of incidents of racism throughout the province.

“We all know the only way we can tackle this problem is to bring it out in the open and by talking about it, so raising awareness about racism and hate in Smithers is just a really good step forward,” she said.

Morris added each of the posters have their own unique message.

She also said just because people are not talking about it, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“We don’t want to sweep it under the rug, we want to bring it out in the open so that people are aware and when you’re aware and conscious about how you act or how other people act it gives you that chance to speak up,” Morris said.

The contest closes Saturday (May 29).