Health officials reported 317 new COVID-19 infections today (Friday) with 16 of those in Northern Health.

There are 3,441 active cases in BC, 292 of those are in hospital while 79 of them are in ICU.

The north has 110 active cases, while five people are in critical care.

Two more people have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,692.

However, BC has reached another milestone for vaccinations cracking 3.1 million doses administered.

This means 67.2% of all adults in the province and nearly 63-percent of those 12 and over received their first dose.

“This has been a milestone week in B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Our restart plan began, our surgical renewal strategy resumed and we have started the accelerated delivery of second doses to people throughout the province,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We have a roadmap and now we must stick to the path: doing what we can to further slow the spread of COVID-19 and break the chains of transmission in our communities.”

BREAKDOWN BY HEALTH AUTHORITY:

Northern Health: +16 (7,641)

Interior Health: +60 (11,661)

Fraser Health: +163 (82,641)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +73 (33,769)

Island Health: +5 (4,861)