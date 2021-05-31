The Independent Investigations Office has confirmed the woman who sustained life threatening injuries during an ATV accident near Terrace has died.

The accident is currently under investigation by the IIO after police attempted to stop the ATV prior to the collision after witnessing the three individuals not wearing helmets near Hart Farm on West Kalum Forest Service Road.

It was confirmed on social media that the teenager, Brooke, died on May 25.

According to a Facebook post by her aunt Erin Lockhart, after she arrived at a hospital in Kelowna her brain was deemed inactive.

A GoFundMe has been created for Brooke’s mom, Kelsey.

So far, the fundraiser has exceeded the $10,000 goal with $29,000 raised.

The IIO continues to investigate the role, if any police actions may have had.