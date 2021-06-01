Canadians who got a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now get a Pfizer or Moderna shot as a second dose.

Ottawa has greenlit mixed vaccine schedules based on new guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

NACI says if your first dose was the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD vaccine you can still receive a second dose of those. In addition, Moderna and Pfizer shots can be used in first and second-dose combinations safely.

The new advice comes in light of recent studies from Germany, the UK and Spain on the safety of using mixed COVID-19 vaccines.