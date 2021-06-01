School District 54 has lowered its flags to half mast at all of its schools to honour the lives of 215 children who were found at a former residential school in Kamloops.

According to SD54 Superintendent Mike McDiarmid, staff and students are also wearing orange shirts all week.

He added each school is doing different activities to remember the lives lost.

McDiarmid said the district is trying to educate its students about the topic of residential schools.

“The school district itself has been involved in reconciliation for many years and we’ve been teaching about residential schools for well over a decade in our district,” he said.

McDiarmid also said if students need to talk about the discoveries there are resources available at the schools.

“There’s classroom teachers and school administrators that are paying very close attention to how students are feeling, if they need help or support absolutely we’ll provide that,” he said.

SD54 covers schools from Witset to Houston.

The residential school in Kamloops was run by the Catholic church from 1890 until 1969.