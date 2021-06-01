Smithers singer/songwriter Mark Perry, has released his first single off his upcoming album Northwest.

The single Golden Spruce was released on May 21.

The single is about the legendary story of Grant Hadwin, who felled a Sitka Spruce tree also known as the Golden Spruce tree located on the Haida Gwaii archipelago.

Perry said he got the idea of the song after he read a book about Hadwin.

“It’s such an intriguing story that one tree became significant in BC, it’s kind of crazy because millions of trees fall and this tree people knew about it,” he said.

Perry added he’s hopeful this will shed some light on preserving old growth forests.

He also said this is an important issue for all British Columbians.

“If you think about it, some of those trees they are cutting down are 500, some are 1000 years old and when they are gone, there’s no more,” Perry said.

According to Perry, the song’s story is a part of the province’s history.

He added his new album is finished but decided to wait to release it until he could tour for the album.

Perry also said recording the new album during the COVID-19 pandemic has been fun, cool and strange.

“I wrote probably 30 plus songs, probably closer to 40 during this time because you aren’t allowed to mingle and you just go and after you finish whining, which we all needed to do everyday you just go out and pick up your guitar and see what happens,” he said.

Golden Spruce is available on all streaming platforms.