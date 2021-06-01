Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District witnessed a drier May according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon added the Valley got about half the amount of precipitation that is normally seen for this time of year.

As for the temperature, it was average for this time of year.

Sekhon said for the spring season it was still drier than other regions within the Bulkley Valley.

“In spring it was about 66 percent of the average precipitation so, still drier than average for Smithers. In the spring as a total for March, April, May and actually quite a bit wetter than average like for places on the coast,” he said.

Sekhon added for the summer months the Valley may see near average or above average temperatures.

He says on average the wetter months for the region are from June until October.

“We are still heading towards a wetter time of the year but, as for the short term forecast for Smithers, it is looking quite unsettled,” Sekhon said.

Rain is expected all week within the region with a break on Thursday (June 3).