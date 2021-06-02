Map of the high streamflow advisory (supplied by: BC River Forecast Centre)

A high streamflow advisory has been issued by the BC River Forecast Centre for the Skeena and Bulkley Rivers.

According to the advisory, an atmospheric river is currently directed at the North Coast and is expected to spill over into the Skeen and Bulkley River watersheds.

It added the snowpack in the region was above normal this season and snow remains at some of the automated snow weather stations.

Increased flows are expected in the Bulkley River, Skeena River and its tributaries.

As of June 1, flows were increasing quicker than forecast at several stations including Kispiox River near Hazelton and the Skeena River above Babine River.

Meanwhile, a flood warning has been issued for the Stikine River and tributaries and Tuya River.

According to the warning, the snowpack in the Stikine region was above normal this season and is melting rapidly.

It added the automated snow weather stations are melting at 15 to 40mm snow water daily.

Water increases are expected into the weekend and other rivers and tributaries in the region are expected to witness similar increases.

For both the advisory and warning the public is being advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period.