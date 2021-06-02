The Smithers SkatePark Society (SSPS) will be hosting a Jail’n’Bail event in support of its Skate Park Expansion project.

Volunteers will be taken by the RCMP to a makeshift jail at the skatepark and will be held there until friends and family make a donation to “bail” them out of jail.

The event will be held on June 18 and June 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to SSPS Board Chair, Jason Krasukopf he has participated in a similar event and thought it would be a nice kick off for fundraising efforts for the skatepark expansion project.

Krauskopf said the money raised will go towards the building of the expansion.

“In the last few years we’ve raised quite a bit of money from the generous local donors already to go through the design stage, now we’re raising money for the actual build of the park so like the meat and potatoes of the park so like buying the materials, the plywood, the gravel, concrete, you name it,” he said.

Krauskopf added the skatepark expansion is expected to be finished by 2022.

“It’s all funds depending , it’s a lot of money we have to raise, we’re looking to raise $900,000. Some of the grants are larger grants as a little bit of a boost, the society right now has a little over $100,000,” he said.

According to Krauskopf, the rest of 2021 will be spent fundraising for the park.

The SSPS are looking for about 40 volunteers for the event.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event or being “arrested” is being asked to contact the Smithers SkatePark Society’s Facebook or Instagram.

Krauskopf is reminding residents that the skatepark will be able to be used for all skill levels.