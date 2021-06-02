Paving projects will be underway in the North including the Smithers area this Summer.

28 kilometres of sealcoat resurfacing will occur on Highway 16 from Witset to Mudflat Overhead.

Additionally, there will be four kilometre of first time hard surfacing on Old Babine Road.

This work is set to begin in July and expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic and 24 hour pilot car control.

The province added there will be dust and fresh oil during periods of active work.

Meanwhile, over 26 kilometres of asphalt resurfacing will occur on Highway 16 in the Terrace and Thornhill areas.

The $5.8 million project is set to begin this month and is expected to be completed by late September.

Drivers can expect the work to take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m with single lane alternating traffic during work hours with a maximum of 20 minute delays.

The province added $42 million is being invested in highway resurfacing and nearly $11 million is being spent on side road improvement in the North this year.