The new Witset sign at the RV park. (supplied by: Karen Plasway)

Witset residents are being advised to conserve their water due to heavy rain.

The water plant shut down Wednesday (Jun 2) because of dirty water from the heavy rain the community experienced Wednesday (Jun 2).

According to a Facebook post, all schools within the Kyah Wiget Education Society have been closed due to a water shortage on Thursday (June 3).

Meanwhile, porta potties will be set up across the community.