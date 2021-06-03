COVID-19 cases within the Smithers Local Health area have once again declined.

One case of the virus was identified during the May 23 to May 29 period.

This is compared to the previous period where 10 cases were reported.

The average daily case rate has also declined to 0.1 to 5 cases reported per 100,000 people within the region.

For the third week in a row Burns Lake has seen no new cases of COVID-19.

Cases also continue to decline in Terrace and Prince Rupert.

Terrace saw two new cases and Prince Rupert identified zero.

Vaccinations have also increased during the period of May 25 to May 31.

The Smithers LHA vaccination rate has climbed to 61% where Burns Lake has increased to 62%.