The Bulkley River continues to be under a High Streamflow Advisory.

According to a notice issued by the Regional District, the affected area is Smithers Electoral Area A.

The advisory was issued Tuesday (Jun 1) after heavy rainfall within the region.

Meanwhile, the BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Skeena River above the Babine River to a flood warning.

A flood watch has also been issued for the Skeena River, Kispiox River and its tributaries, Nass river and tributaries, Kitsumkalum River and Driftwood River above Katberg Creek.

According to the forecast centre, water levels continue to rise after heavy rainfall and the melting snowpack.

It is also cautioning that additional snow expected over the weekend may cause additional rises in the rivers.

The Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako is also reminding residents to refrain from recreating near the water or use extreme caution.